Any benefit to ex-employees of Kilkenny County Council must be repaid according to a local TD.

The local authority has been defending its policies and procedures after what they’re describing as some unfortunate oversights.

An internal audit outlines unexplained staff absences, uncertified sick leave and the amount of expenses paid out among other issues – the documents were released under a Freedom of Information request by Ken Foxe of RightToKnow.ie. (Read his piece in full here).

A number of former staff had their phone bills being paid for, including one person who’d retired seven years before but the council says the phone, in this case, wasn’t in use.

FG Deputy John Paul Phelan during a conversation on KCLR Live said is an unacceptable waste of money and any money that’s owed to the council should be paid back.

While on the same show, a Director of Services with the council, Tim Butler, said they’re following up to ensure procedures and systems are being followed and, with regards to the phone payments in particular, he says no further action’s needed.Listen back to Mr Butler’s conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: