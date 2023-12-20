Appeal issued by Kilkenny Councillor Denis Hynes for help in progressing the Gowran Outdoor Hub

An appeal’s been issued for help in progressing the Gowran Outdoor Hub.

The Gowran community have set up a go fund me page (access that here) to try and get the park and play area completed and open for Spring 2024.

Construction is well underway, with the climbing frame and courts already taking shape.

Aim is to deliver a community and wellness area which would include a 300-meter walking/running track, multi-use courts for tennis, basketball, and football and a multi-sensory play area with a state-of-the-art centre piece.

Funding of €395,000 has been secured through local support, fundraisers and Kilkenny LEADER Partnership.

But Sinn Féin Cllr Denis Hynes has been telling KCLR that they’ve hit some stumbling blocks in the project completion due to hidden costs.

