Appeal issued for 21-year-old missing from north Kilkenny

An appeal’s been issued for a young man who’s missing from north Kilkenny.

21-year-old Josh Ivors from Urlingford hasn’t been seen since Wednesday (15th November)

He’s described as being approximately 5’9 in height, of a slim build with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a red fleece, black jacket and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Josh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.