Appeal issued for help in tracking down a teenager missing from Bagenalstown in Carlow

An appeal for help in tracking down a local teenager’s been issued by gardaí.

15-year-old Abbey Taylor was last seen leaving her home in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow on Wednesday (29th March, 2023).

She has red hair and blue eyes and is 5ft, 6″ in height.

Concern’s been expressed for her well-being so anybody with information’s asked to contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.