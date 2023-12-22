Appeal issued for information on missing Co Kildare 14-year-old

Help’s needed in tracking down a 14-year-old who’s missing from Co Kildare.

Calum Kavanagh from Athy hasn’t been seen since Tuesday (19th December).

He’s described as being 5foot 6inches in height, is of slim build with light brown hair.

Concern’s been expressed for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Calum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.