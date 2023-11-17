Appeal issued for information on whereabouts of teenager missing from Laois

Have you seen Jack O’Donoghue?

The last confirmed sighting of the 17-year-old was last Monday (13th November) in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

He’s described as being five foot, five inches in height, of slight build with brown hair and grey eyes. It’s understood he’s wearing a grey jacket with grey tracksuit and black shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.