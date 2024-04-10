An appeal’s been issued for information regarding the whereabouts of a man missing from Co Kildare.

31-year-old Matthew Beckett from Nurney was last seen at about 3pm on Wednesday, 3rd April, in Dublin City Centre.

It’s believed he’d travelled by train towards Newbridge in his native county, which he’s known to frequent.

Matthew is described as being 5foot, 7inches tall, is of stocky build with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes; he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Concern for his welfare’s been expressed by both Gardaí and his family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.