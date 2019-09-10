Approval from local councillors to change the use of Braun site in Carlow

A change of use for the old Braun site has been approved by Carlow’s councillors.

At their monthly meeting last evening members tabled a proposal from the site’s owners to re-zone the area from industrial to enterprise & employment.

Plans will go out for public viewing which is expected to take up to six months.

Councillor Fintan Phelan says the move comes as it’s been difficult to get companies in under the current status, “It’s time to try something new now to increase the use of the site.”

The area has been left vacant for some time & bids to attract industry to the area has failed to date.