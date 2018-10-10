Arrests made as criminal investigation launched into Kilkenny City fire

Two people have now been arrested as efforts continue to battle a blaze at an historic Kilkenny City building.

The fire broke out at about 9.30am in the old Bridge House on John Street (see ‘Two rescued as devastating fire breaks out in historic Kilkenny City building’).

Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News this lunchtime that a full criminal investigation has been launched and two men in their 20s have been arrested.

They are currently being detained in Kilkenny Garda Station.