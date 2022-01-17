As Gardaí investigating Ashling Murphy’s death prepare to question a man, vigils in her memory continue in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí could end up questioning today the suspect in the murder of Ashling Murphy.

It’s understood a person of interest in the 23-year-old’s killing is receiving treatment in hospital for a number of injuries and will need to be assessed before being questioned.

Ashling was attacked while running along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Vigils in her memory have continued across the country (see some here), most recently locally in Castlecomer, Mooncoin and Graignamanagh over the weekend while Tullow hosts another from 7 this evening at Brother Leo Park as they posted last night:

Meanwhile, both Carlow and Kilkenny county councils have organised online books of condolence.

Both can be accessed via their websites and our social too (more on Carlow’s here).

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness has been telling KCLR News “You simply log onto the council’s website and you will be directed from there, you can put your own message and your own details if you wish, you can remain anonymous if you like, on the book of condolence and once that’s complete over the next week we’ll then present it to the Murphy family on behalf of the citizens”. (Find the book here).