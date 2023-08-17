As Rose of Tralee officially gets underway the local hopes rest on Carlow representative Caoimhe Deering

One of Ireland’s oldest and largest festivals, the Rose of Tralee, gets underway today.

32 Roses from across Ireland and the global Irish Diaspora are taking place this year, from as far away as Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand.

Among them is Carlow’s Caoimhe Deering.

The festival also includes five days and nights of entertainment, details here.

Stay tuned to KCLR for updates – reigning Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan will be reporting back.