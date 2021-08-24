As some schools start back today in Carlow and Kilkenny advice is to minimise the stress

Don’t leave it too late to prepare for going back to school.

The first local primary and secondary schools are returning to start the new academic year from this week.

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle says it can be an anxious time for some children, parents and teachers – particularly during the pandemic – so do what you can now to minimise the stress.

