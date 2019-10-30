Assaults on Nurses and Overcrowding in Psych Unit

Patients continue to sleep on chairs in psychiatric units in Kilkenny and Waterford.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association issued a statement today on overcrowding at the psychiatry unit at University Hospital Waterford.

They stated that ten patients had to be transferred from Waterford to the private St Patrick’s Mental health Services in Dublin over the weekend and three patients were sent to Kilkenny which is now also full.

The PNA’s general secretary Peter Hughes also said there had been four assaults on staff over the weekend on top of a series of assaults in recent months.

Meanwhile, local Deputy John McGuinness says the situation is getting worse for patients and their families…