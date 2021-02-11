Teachers’ union pulls out of talks on Leaving Cert

The main union for secondary teachers is pulling out of talks on the Leaving Cert, saying the current proposal is “unviable”.

In a statement issued this evening, the ASTI says the Department of Education is placing too much emphasis on calculated grades.

It says students are being asked to effectively prepare for two versions of the exam at once.

The union’s General Secretary, Kieran Christie, says schools just don’t have the data to do the same as last year.