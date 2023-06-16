KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Athletes from Carlow and Kilkenny among those participating in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany
The Special Olympics World Games kicks off in Berlin in Germany this weekend.
73 Irish athletes competing, among them Margaret Turley and Gemma Haire from Kilkenny with Michelle Kenny from Carlow.
It’s the largest inclusive sporting event in the world, featuring over 7,000 athletes from 190 nations.
