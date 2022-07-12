Availability of jobs in Carlow doubles over the last year according to figures

The number of jobs available in Carlow has nearly doubled in the last 12 months.

That’s according to the IrishJobs Jobs Index for the second quarter of 2022 with shows year-on-year growth for the county at 85%.

The year-on-year growth in available jobs for Kilkenny was at 36%, which remains considerably higher than the overall national figure of 15%.

Kilkenny and Carlow are bucking the trend with the recruitment website warning that the jobs market is levelling out as caution enters the economy.