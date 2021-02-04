Award nominations are stacking up for Kilkenny animation studio

Oscar excitement is building in Cartoon Saloon.

Their most recent offering Wolfwalkers picked up a Golden Globe nomination yesterday (more on that here) after already this week getting two nods in the Hollywood Critics Association Film 2021 Awards – for Best Animated Film and also in the Best Animated or VFX Performance for Honor Kneafsey’s portrayal of Robyn Goodfellowe.

Wolfwalkers is also hotly tipped for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards this year having made the longlist (more on that here).

Previously their Secret Of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner and short Late Afternoon all secured nominations but to date the golden statuette hasn’t made it Noreside.

Co-founder of the Kilkenny studio Paul Young says he doesn’t want to let the nerves get to him too much before the Oscar nominations in March.

