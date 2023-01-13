Awards conferred on members of the Defence Forces at Carlow campus of SETU

More than 200 defence forces personnel were conferred at the Carlow campus of the South East Technological University on Thursday.

Awards from Levels six to nine were conferred on 206 members with The Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy present for the occasion.

The local campus has been in a collaborative partnership with the Defence Forces since September 2012.

The offering to members includes Minor Awards and Higher Certificates aswell as Arts Degrees and Masters in Science and Engineering.

Graduation ceremonies will continue at SETU today from 10am.