Aware is bringing a free life skills programme to Kilkenny

Aware has launched a free life skills programme to assist those dealing with mental health issues.

The six-week programme begins next week with 90-minute online and in-person modules in nine locations across Ireland, including Kilkenny.

The course is led by a certified trainer and is designed to teach people new ways of thinking in order to deal with difficulties or challenges, as well as to provide useful tips for reducing anxiety symptoms.

Aware’s Director of Services, Stephen McBride told KCLR that he believes that learning new coping mechanisms will benefit everyone.

He said “As people are experiencing anxiety or worries about the current challenges that we’re all facing in relation to the cost of living crisis and the energy crisis that learning new skills and new ways of coping can be very helpful for us all and these adult education programmes provide the space to do that”

He adds “There can be a shift and the idea that subtle but significant change can come from these small shifts in our thinking which is linked to then choosing helpful and promoting acts of behaviour in our lives”