Backlog of work facing Carlow’s new Mayor

The new Mayor of Carlow says there’s a lot of work to do.

Fergal Browne has been elected after the Municipal District Council AGM in the Town Hall yesterday.

The Fine Gael Councillor was previously a Cathaoirleach of the Town Council and takes over from Fianna Fail’s Andrea Dalton who was the town’s first woman Mayor.

Fianna Fail’s Fintan Phelan is the new Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Browne says there’s a backlog of work to get through and not just from the coronavirus pandemic;

“We need to get things back moving again. We still haven’t had a lot of our committee meetings with the new council, even though we’re a year old at this stage, so hopefully they’ll now start happening. Certainly we hope to get things back moving in the council, in terms of reopening businesses and supporting them in any way we can” he explained.

Fergal remains hopeful, however; “While the pandemic presents a lot of challenges, it presents a lot of opportunity as well. So hopefully with a new government formed, and if we get funding online, we can start see start seeing delivery of projects.”