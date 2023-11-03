Bagenalstown brothers set to become Carlow’s latest movie stars

Carlow has two new rising stars.

Bagenalstown brothers Michael and Max O’Mara, aged eight and six respectively, have been cast in a 90 minute independent feature film.

The movie includes some big names, including an Oscar nominated actress but more details can’t yet be revealed.

The boys secured their roles with the help of Carlow talent agency SRL Talent Management which is headed up by former Carlow rose Shauna Ray Lacey.

Shauna and the boys with their mother joined our Shannon Redmond on air to outline more – hear the chat in full here;