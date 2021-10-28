Bagenalstown Municipal District set to spend similar funds in 2022 as in 2021

Bagenalstown Municipal District has no changes to its area spend for 2022, so far at least.

Sections of its Draft Budgetary Plan for next year came before the elected representatives of the area ahead of their monthly meeting last evening.

Cllr Willie Quinn said they’d some surprising news telling KCLR News “Thankfully and fair play to the people in finance and all we have no changes to our budget, we have the same amount of money to spend as we had last year which is fantastic, no cuts”.

He adds “It’s unbelievable the amount of work that we are getting done throughout the whole municipal district, it’s just great with footpaths and small sections to greenways and loop walks and stuff like that, it’s just great to be able to have the few pound to do it and with Covid there at the moment a lot more people are out walking to give them a choice where they can go, out in the fresh air, it’s great for them too, they very much appreciate it and long may it continue”.