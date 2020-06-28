Bagenalstown preschool owner is reassuring parents ahead of tomorrow’s reopening

A local preschool owner says a number of new measures will be in place for children on their return tomorrow.

Creches are re-opening in the morning under Phase 3 of the government road map.

There has been fear from parents on the new guidelines that have been put in place for childcare facilities. However, the owner of Play and Learn preschool in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow says they have nothing to worry about.

Speaking to KCLR, Allison Farrell says although strict measures are in place, the children can still carry out their usual activities. There will be temperature checks on arrival. Once children enter the classroom it will be very similar to what they left in March. While areas will be sanitised the children will still play dress up, play dough and many other games.