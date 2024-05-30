There’s guaranteed change coming to the Piltown Local Electoral Area with Eamon Aylward not seeking re-election.

It also means an end, for now at least, to public representation from a local family dynasty, the Aylward name previously serving through Eamon’s uncles Liam & Bobby and his Grandfather Bob.

But the four other sitting councillors are hoping for a return, with eight newcomers names on the ballot sheet too for the 7th of June.

The KCLR Daily Local Elections Roadshow has invited all of them to Ferrybank from 10am this morning to each deliver two-minute pitches as to why they should get the number one vote from those across the area – if you miss those click back here later when all will be updated. (You’ll also find online the candidates who participated in the LEAs of Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Carlow, Callan Thomastown and Bagenalstown/Muine Bheag.

Stay tuned too to hear from some of the issues and concerns those set to cast their ballot have.

The Candidates are:

Cllr Tomás Breathnach (Labour):

Jenny Catt Slattery (Fianna Fáil):

Richard Daly (The Irish People Party):

Cllr Fidelis Doherty (Fine Gael):

Damien Donoghue (Fine Gael):

Cllr Pat Dunphy (Fine Gael):

Cllr Ger Frisby (Fianna Fáil):

David Kane (Social Democrats):

Benny McDonagh (The Green Party):

Natasha Newsome Drennan (Sinn Féin):

Maria Wall (Fianna Fáil):

Michael Wemyss (Sinn Féin):