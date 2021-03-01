Bank of Ireland to close 88 Irish branches, not yet known if Carlow and Kilkenny are affected

UPDATE 10:30am Callan, Urlingford, Graignamangh, Thomastown, Borris and Tullow are all reported to be impacted

Earlier story:

Bank of Ireland is closing 88 branches in the Republic, and 15 in Northern Ireland.

The branches, due to close by the end of September, are mainly self-service which don’t have a counter service.

It says they all have a post office within 500 metres on average.

The bank is entering into a new partnership with An Post to offer banking services at over 900 locations, with longer opening hours.

Francesca McDonagh, Group CEO of Bank of Ireland, says details of the branch closures will be announced later, noting “We wanted to tell our colleagues first obviously, there’s some in Dublin as well, it’s not only outside of Dublin, and it really is a reflection of usage, proximity to a neighbouring Bank of Ireland branch and post office, we’re not making a change until September so we wanted to give everyone advance warning”.