Barristers are taking strike action today over a failure to reverse payment cuts dating back to the financial crash in 2008.

It’s expected to delay criminal cases at courtrooms across the country, including Kilkenny city.

They’re also withdrawing service on July 15th and again on July 24th.

Senior Counsel Seán Guerin, Chair of the Criminal State Bar Committee, says their members have been left with no other choice, noting; “We’ve made our recommendation to members practicing criminal law all around the country and we expect that recommendation to be observed in huge number by our colleagues across the country and they’ll be making their views felt by appearing on the steps of courthouses around the country, the CCJ building in Dublin and at 16 other courthouses around the country over the next three weeks”.