Bernard Fitzpatrick says son Max’s 5th Birthday will be hard on 5th anniversary of his wife Tracey’s death

Bernard Fitzpatrick says the 28 of March will be a very hard day for his family even though it’s his son Max’s 5th Birthday.

The Carlow man’s wife Tracy died shortly after giving birth at St Luke’s Hospital almost five years ago now.

Earlier this week the hospital and the HSE admitted liability for failings in her care.

But Bernard’s told KCLR today the apology doesn’t mean much to him because the HSE denied their culpability all along until their admission in court.

Bernard says it breaks his heart to celebrate Max’s birthday on Tracy’s anniversary but the worst part is how his son will never know his mother.

Bernard described on KCLR how hard it was to bring is little son to his mother’s gave and seeing him give her a ‘virtual hug’ at the graveside.