Better co-operation in terms of housing needed between Carlow and Laois councils

Better co-operation is needed between Carlow and Laois county councils when it comes to housing.

So says Councillor Fergal Browne following a meeting yesterday between members of both which he says saw a robust exchange of views.

At the moment there are 109 people on Carlow County Council’s housing list who have Graiguecullen as their first preference for a home but in Laois county council there are only 16.

Councillor Browne told KCLR news says it may be time to consider allowing people on both housing lists:

“Where you straddle two local authority areas you’re bound to have people who fall between the stools. So in the context of Graiguecullen, because all the land owned by Carlow is now built on, the only place we can build is on the Laois side of Graiguecullen. So that’s why Laois county council have to have a role.

“Now, we have built local authority houses in Graiguecullen which were given out by Carlow County Council in the past but the land was in Laois and that caused confusion as well.

“But certainly I’ll be pushing to get land developed in Carlow Town as well to make sure we have an adequate supply of housing.”