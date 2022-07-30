Black and amber flying high again in support of Kilkenny senior camogie team

Kilkenny’s facing into another All Ireland final next weekend and the black and amber’s flying high again.

The county’s camogie crew will battle Cork in Croke Park on Sunday, 7th August, their eighth All Ireland final in ten years, hoping to add to their 2010 and 2016 victories.

We’re gearing up to bring you the craic of the buildup right up to match day itself which we’ll be broadcasting live.

To help raise funds for the girls Kilkenny Camogie County Board’s set up a GoFundMe page which you can donate to here.

To help add to that kitty KCLR will host a radio quiz next Thursday (4th August) – when participating venues are confirmed we’ll post them here.

Our Edwina Grace paid a visit to the only public training session of the team, held at UPMC Nowlan Park, and spoke to some of the fans there: