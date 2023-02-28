Boil water alert issued again for Clogh-Castlecomer supply in North Kilkenny

Homes and businesses in part of North Kilkenny have been told to boil their drinking water again before use.

The latest alert was issued by Uisce Eireann last night for the Clogh Castlecomer supply due to the impact of increased turbidity on the treatment processes at the local plant.

3,300 customers are affected by this latest alert.

Areas impacted include Clogh, Moneenroe, Castlecomer and surrounding areas.

James O’Toole, Uisce Éireann, regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers:

“Public health is Uisce Éireann number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly as possible while progressing short, medium and long term solutions to upgrade and improve the supply.”

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: