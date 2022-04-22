Boosts for the South East ports at Rosslare, Co Wexford and Belview, South Kilkenny

Big plans for the South East with increasing activity at two ports.

2,000 jobs are expected to be created due to a new development in Co Wexford.

Rosslare Europort has announced plans to develop an Offshore Renewable Energy Hub.

€200million will be invested in the project, which is expected to be operational in 2026.

Corporate communications manager with Iarnród Éireann, Barry Kenny, says Rosslare is ideal for the development; “Rosslare has I suppose the location, it has the available land and I suppose critically it is within 60 nautical miles of most of the planned off shore renewable energy developments in the Irish and Celtic seas so it is uniquely placed to capitalise and indeed support this nascent industry not only to expand the port but also to develop a very significant industry in the South East”.

While yesterday we told how the Port of Waterford, which is based at Belview in South Kilkenny, had the first of many cruise ships berth – between now and September passengers and crews are expected to bring with them €3.5million to the region (see here).

Port of Waterford CEO Frank Ronan on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn outlined all of that, but also spoke of other paths the facility’s exploring: