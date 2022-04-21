South East tourism economy set for €3.5million boost from visiting cruise ships to Port of Waterford in South Kilkenny

The South East’s tourism economy’s set for a €3.5million boost from visiting cruise liners.

27 ships are set to dock in the Port of Waterford at Belview, South Kilkenny between now and September bringing with them about 50,000 people.

The first berths today, the first do to so in two years due to Covid restrictions.

It’s also the maiden voyage to the area from The Maud expedition vessel, named after one Roald Amundsen’s famous polar vessel. From Norweigan line Hurtigruten, it’s travelling from The Isle of Man with more than 500 passengers and 300 crew members on board.

They’re due to visit a number of points in Waterford and will come inland to Kilkenny City too.

The Port of Waterford Company along with Harbour Master Capt Darren Doyle will offer a warm welcome to the vessel and her Captain with a presentation of a Waterford Crystal Ships decanter.

Commenting on the return of cruise business to the Capt. Doyle says, “We are delighted to again welcome cruise vessels back to the Port of Waterford. This has been a much anticipated day as it has been over two years since we waved goodbye to our last cruise vessel”.

He adds “We look forward to welcoming some 27 cruise vessels between now and the end of September with a total of 35,000 passengers and 16,000 crew members which will all deliver a much-needed boost to the regional tourism economy to the tune of €3,500,000 this summer.”

Chief Executive at Port of Waterford Frank Ronan says, “Today is a momentous one, it is the day that we begin to rebuild the robust cruise line business of the Port of Waterford company of pre-pandemic times. The team here have put much work into delivering a schedule of vessels for the region this summer and now that the cruise business is back on the seas again it offers us even further opportunity to build on the business for Waterford and the entire southeast region into the future.”