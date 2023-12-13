Boots Pharmacy to open first outlet in Carlow today adding to the two in Kilkenny for our local shoppers

Carlow town’s in for a business boost today.

British pharmacy chain Boots will open its first outlet in the county.

The retailer employs 2,300 across its 95 Irish outlets including the two in Kilkenny, both of which are in the city – one on High Street, the other at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

This third one in our locality will open its doors this morning at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Stay tuned our Ethna Quirke will be there for KCLR.