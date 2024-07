Brian’s Not Here To Judge You.

In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

In this week’s Brian’s Not Here To Judge You, Brian caught up with some young male Ballroom dancers at this weekend’s Ballroom Dancing Championships which took place in Carlow, to ask them whether there is a stigma around having such an interest.

This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.