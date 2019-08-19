Broadband to be ready in time for National Ploughing Championships

“We will have broadband for the Ploughing”.

That’s the assurance from Anna May McHugh as the National Ploughing Championships quickly approach.

The event will be held in Fenagh in Carlow in just under a month.

KCLR previously reported how they were finding in impossible to get broadband in that area and there were fears it would not be going ahead.

But speaking to KCLR, Anna May says they will have it ready in time for the championship.