Householder interrupts burglar trying to break in through front door of Kilkenny city home

A burglar was interrupted trying to break into a home in Kilkenny city last week.

They first ran the doorbell and knocked a couple of time at a house in Hawthorn Walk, Pairc na Gowan last Thursday.

While the person in the house went to the door he saw the lock was being ‘popped’.

He opened the door to find a man outside who claimed he was looking for someone but who then left the scene quickly.

Gardai are investigating and appealing for anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious people or activity.