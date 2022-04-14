Burglary at house on the Killeshin Road in Carlow foiled by homeowner

A burglary at a home on the outskirts of Carlow town has been prevented.

The homeowner on the Killeshin Road yesterday (Wednesday, 13th April) disturbed a person who’s understood to have gained entry to the house via a rear window which was forced open.

Because of that nothing was taken in the incident which was reported to Gardaí in Carlow.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.