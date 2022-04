Burglary at house on the Killeshin Road in Carlow foiled by homeowner

A burglary at a home on the outskirts of Carlow town has been prevented.

The homeowner on the Killeshin Road yesterday (Wednesday, 13th April) disturbed a person who’s understood to have gained entry to the house via a rear window which was forced open.

Because of that nothing was taken in the incident which was reported to GardaĆ­ in Carlow.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.