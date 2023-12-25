Business as usual as Gardai in Carlow and Kilkenny continue road safety measures on Christmas Day

Christmas Day can be quiet on our roads but there can still be hazards and accidents.

Local Gardai will be out in force ensuring people are driving safely this Christmas Day.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow Kilkenny Paul Donohue says it’s business as usual for our local force on the roads:

“I’d also like to please remind people that the Gardai will be on the roads this Christmas day to ensure your safety. I would ask you when you’re traveling, visiting friends, to never ever take a drink and drive, never take drugs and drive, and always maintain your speed limit when you’re driving.”

“Please make sure to not use your mobile phone when you’re traveling on Christmas day and

make sure your seatbelt is on,” he added.