Business set to return to one rural Kilkenny village today

A rural Kilkenny village will finally have a business back up and running in it from tonight.

Crosspatrick in North Kilkenny, which up to the crash had a pub, a shop and a post-office in it, was left without any business after the pub closed down last year.

However, KCLR reported earlier this year that the building had been purchased by an American who has big plans for it and now the pub is officially reopening tonight.

It’s hoped a small brewery will also be set up there in the future.

Publican there is Donal Phelan and he told KCLR News it’s great to have something to bring people into the village again:

“At the moment the trading hours will be for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights but Sunday is flexible enough – we can open early if people want to come down here on a Sunday afternoon at 2 or 3 o’clock that’s fine, we’ll accommodate for all. We’re not going to turn anyone away!

“It’s my roots of where I started here initially. It’s lovely to see and there’s a great network of people around here.

“I’ve had great support over the last couple of weeks so it’s just great to give something back.”