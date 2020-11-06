Businesses less than five years old in Carlow, Kilkenny & rest of the region sought for pitching competition

Think you have the region’s most innovative & ambitious startup or scaleup?

South East BIC (Business Innovation Centre) has an initiative you may be interested in.

It’s a pitching competition for which three entries will be selected to virtually pitch in front of judges as part of a celebration event on November 26th.

CEO Aidan Shine explains why: “South East BIC is 25 years old this year and we thought that we’d have to mark that occasion we know it’s strange times with Covid and all the rest of it but we felt we couldn’t leave the 25 years go without celebrating in some way and our work is primarily around with startups and getting start ups ready for scaling & growing & investment so we thought ‘why not have a pitching competition’ so 25 years we’re kinda looking back & celebrating but we also want to look forward and we’re looking for the next generation of entrepreneurs in the South East so we decided to run a pitching competition for companies in the region”.

Mr Shine sums up who can get involved, saying “Well companies, they have to be less than five years old, they must be based in the South East and they need to fill out a very short information form, nothing too onerous at all, that can be found on southeastbic.ie, there’s an application form there on the home page and get that into us by early next week, by the 9th or 10th of November”.

And, what of the prizes? Mr Shine says “We have a cash prize of €2,000 and we have various other prizes, we have iPads, we’ve got free incubation space in our incubation centre and free mentoring from our business consultants in the BIC”.

It’s been a tough time for those in business but while one door shuts another opens as new enterprises appear to be rolling out.

Mrn Shine says his team’s also been helping new companies to get going noting “We’re very much in the start up space so believe it or not there’s still lots of activity around startups, they say that through adversity comes opportunity sometimes so we’re seeing a lot of entrepreneurs looking at starting up their businesses, so we’re still very much active in helping start ups and active with our business angel network as well looking for investment for start ups in the region”.

To enter the competition click on the image below: