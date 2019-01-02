Busy start to the New Year at St Lukes Hospital

Nurses say their planned strike is avoidable.

Members of the INMO are to stage a series of 24 hour stoppages in a row over recruitment and retention in the sector.

Figures released by the Union today show more than 108,000 patients waited on trolleys for a hospital bed last year – a 9 per cent increase on the previous year.

St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny actually bucked the upward trend with fewer recorded on trolleys than in 2017 although the figure was still over 4 thousand.

And today its one of the busiest hospitals in the country according to the daily trolley watch figures with 26 people waiting on a bed.