Cadbury Secret Santa is back – have you seen the posters around Kilkenny and Carlow yet?

In case you’ve missed it on air all this week on KCLR Breakfast, Cadbury Secret Santa is back for 2023.

The nation’s favourite chocolate brand has brought back its Cadbury Secret Santa postal service for a sixth year, inviting up to 22,000 people across Ireland to share a moment of generosity and send a bar of Cadbury chocolate to someone special, for free, completely in secret* via pop-up posters across the country.

We know they’re visible locally too, so have you seen any in Kilkenny and Carlow?

To mark the return of Cadbury Secret Santa, we’ve been giving away Cadbury hampers worth €100 all this week on KCLR Breakfast with more goodies going to one lucky winner on Friday morning. Listen out between 7am and 10am with John Walsh for details on how to enter. If you don’t happen to win a Cadbury-filled hamper, fear not, you can still try your hand at the Cadbury Secret Santa service if you keep an eye out for special posters popping up at bus stops, petrol stations and more around Carlow and Kilkenny.

This year’s service also sees Cadbury partner with ALONE to help make the festive season special for everyone.

“The spirit of Christmas is about spreading joy and kindness and at Cadbury, we are delighted to be partnering with ALONE as our charity partner. By partnering with ALONE, we aim to make Christmas special for those who need it most, bringing moments of delight and warmth to their lives”, says Maighréad Lynch, brand manager at Mondelez.

How to take part

To take part in a shared moment of warmth and generosity, festive fans and chocolate aficionados alike should look out for the Cadbury Secret Santa posters that will be appearing across the country, including bus stops, stations and shopping centres from now until 24th December. Making it easier than ever to gift chocolate in secret, more special digital posters will be appearing than ever before. Once tracked down, Secret Santas can scan a QR code to virtually meet Jeff, the Cadbury Secret Santa postman, and be taken on an interactive digital journey to help them choose a chocolate bar to gift to a loved one.

Each day of the campaign additional bars will be released to give as many people as possible the chance to send a bar of chocolate in secret to someone special because there’s no more selfless act of generosity than giving someone a gift in secret!

Secret Santa’s can choose the recipient’s favourite Cadbury chocolate with a range of bars offered via the free pop-up postal service including Vegan Plant bar and classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Wholenut, Fruit & Nut and Winter Wonderland bars.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service runs until 24 December 2023. Find out more at secretsanta.cadbury.ie.