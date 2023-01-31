Call for blood donors to attend Kilkenny clinic as supply shortage continues

Local donors are being asked to come out to help address an ongoing shortage of blood supplies.

A clinic is open in Kilkenny this week until Thursday at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club from 3:45pm until 8pm each day.

Stephen Cussens from the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) on last evening’s The Way It Is the demand from hospitals is higher than ever and regular donors are crucial to maintaining supplies but they also want to recruit more first time volunteers:

He adds that since December a lot of their donors have been coming down with colds, Covid-19 and other viruses, like the rest of us, and so haven’t been able to give blood

Hear the conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: