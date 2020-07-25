Callan at a loss as to what to do over the huge build up of silt between the two bridges on the Kings River

The community in Callan is at a loss as to what to do over the huge build up of silt between the two bridges on the Kings River in the town.

That’s according to Senator John McGahon who raised the issue in the Seanad this week.

It’s estimated it will cost up to 365,000 euro to de-silt the river bed.

Kilkenny County Council says the responsibility lies with Waterways Ireland.

Senator John McGahon says a wider discussion is needed on how we protect our rivers:

“To date with this, they’ve carried out tests, they’ve carries out reports, they’ve hummed and hawwed and haven’t really got anywhere with it” he said.

“They said that financing is the biggest issue, they cant afford to do the river and if they had to do it then they’d have to do it again in a couple of years time, so I think we’re at a loss as to what do to, I think if we could have a debate about Waterways Ireland more importantly and about what we are doing to protect our rivers on the Island of Ireland both north and south”.