Calls for Dáil and Seanad to talk through the issues experienced on Dan Brennan’s farm in Castlecomer, Kilkenny

The quest to uncover what happened at a North Kilkenny farm many years ago is continuing.

Dan Brennan’s holding in Castlecomer saw livestock and trees fail to thrive in the 1990s and early noughties – tests and visits by experts showed that the farmer and his practices weren’t to blame.

But no official cause has ever been confirmed.

TD Jackie Cahill Chairs the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture and the marine and on our Farm Show last night said his grouping’s calling for the Dáil and the Seanad to debate the issue.

Hear his conversation with our Matt O’Keeffe on this and other topics here: