Calls for disused site on Kilkenny Wexford border to be brought into use for the wider community

A Wexford councillor’s calling for a disused site on the border with Kilkenny be brought into use for the wider community.

The former Albatross fertiliser site is owned by a company in Galway and spans about 40 acres, close to the entrance to the south east greenway.

Cllr Michael Sheehan has asked that given how well that’s going and with a growing population more of an offering is needed;