Car on fire on M9 in south Kilkenny

Emergency services are dealing with a car fire on the M9 in south Kilkenny.

It happened at about 9am southbound between Mullinavat and Grannagh, close to the Grannagh Road roundabout.

Eye witnesses say there’s a lot of smoke in the area but motorists are still approaching the scene at speed and are urged to take extra care.

Gardaí are in attendance while Fire Control has told KCLR News that the M9 will be closed both north and southbound between 11am and 12noon with diversions in place.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.