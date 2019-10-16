Carers from Kilkenny & Carlow to join Dáil protest over disappointing Budget 2020

Family Carers from across Carlow and Kilkenny are making their way to Dublin this morning for a Dáil protest later.

They will set up outside Leinster House from 11am to highlight how 355,000 people in Ireland remain caged by Budget 2020 which saw no increase in their income.

Family Carers Ireland say the allocation of one million additional home care hours will not meet the demand while only one in five carers currently get an allowance.

Catherine Cox is Head of Communications with the organisation & says today’s gathering is borne out of sheer frustration for people who are already busy.