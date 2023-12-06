FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow and Kilkenny among seven counties to be hit with the latest weather warning

The notice runs from 10am today to lunchtime tomorrow

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace06/12/2023
Rain Image: Pexels.com/JACK REDGATE
Carlow and Kilkenny are among seveb counties to be hit with the latest weather warning.

A status yellow rainfall notice comes into effect at 10am this morning, lasting to lunchtime tomorrow.

Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry are also set to be affected.

Met Éireann is warning that localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions are all possible.

Image: Met Éireann
