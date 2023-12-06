FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow and Kilkenny among seven counties to be hit with the latest weather warning
The notice runs from 10am today to lunchtime tomorrow
Carlow and Kilkenny are among seveb counties to be hit with the latest weather warning.
A status yellow rainfall notice comes into effect at 10am this morning, lasting to lunchtime tomorrow.
Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry are also set to be affected.
Met Éireann is warning that localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions are all possible.