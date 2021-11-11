Carlow and Kilkenny community groups hit by Covid-19 pandemic set for financial boost

More than half a million euro’s been earmarked for Carlow and Kilkenny community groups hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s part of a €9 million nationwide Community Activities Fund announced today providing assistance with running costs, facility improvements and purchasing equipment.

The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Kilkenny’s to get €272,638 with €268,411 for Carlow.